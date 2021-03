AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin ISD celebrated the grand opening of Murchison Middle School’s new modernized campus on Wednesday with a virtual tour.

The celebration featured performances by the Murchison Marching Band and cheerleading team – and Murchison Principal Beth Newton and Austin ISD Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde both spoke at the ceremony.

The school got a new sixth-grade addition and library.

The new modernized campus is part of the 2017 bond program approved by voters.