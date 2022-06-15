AUSTIN (KXAN) — Moses and the Ten Commandments have reemerged in the debate over state school curriculum as education leaders weigh whether the biblical figure has a place in Texas classrooms.

The State Board of Education, or SBOE, is currently reassessing social studies teachings under the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills, also known as TEKS. The board was slated to hear testimony on the topic at a meeting Wednesday.

Currently, the story of Moses is required learning as part of high school U.S. history, with Moses regarded by the state as an influence on the nation’s Founding Fathers.

The standard identifies Moses as an individual “whose principals of laws and government institutions informed the American founding documents” such as the U.S. Constitution.

The SBOE work group charged with reviewing social studies has recommended removing the required mentions of Moses, along with similar references to historical figures William Blackstone, John Locke and Charles de Montesquieu.

Work groups are typically made up of teachers, scholars, education experts and parents. They are tasked with reviewing standards and eliminating redundant or unnecessary requirements.

Similar recommendations to delete Moses failed in 2010 and 2018 after votes by the conservative-leaning 15-member education board.

Conservative group Texas Values told KXAN it is opposed to the renewed proposal. Senior policy advisory Mary Elizabeth Castle was expected to provide testimony at Wednesday’s board meeting.

“[Moses] is very essential to understanding the foundation of our laws and government system with the Ten Commandments and how he set leaders over tribes,” Castle said. “But most importantly, he shouldn’t be deleted just because he’s a religious figure.”

Carisa Lopez with the progressive Texas Freedom Network called the push to keep Moses an attempt to inject conservative biases into school standards.

“There are good ways to talk about the profound influence of religion in our history without exaggerating,” Moses’ influence, Lopez said.

A more formalized draft of the full board’s recommendations is expected next month with a final board vote on the matter slated for November.