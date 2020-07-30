More than half of Burnet CISD student body has not registered for upcoming school year

BURNET, Texas (KXAN) — More than half of the Burnet County Independent School District student body has not registered for the upcoming school year, sparking immediate concern from district officials as they try to make plans for the fall semester.

According to a Facebook post published by BCISD on Thursday, 56% of students enrolled in the 2019-20 academic year have not completed their returning-student registration process. 69% of families have not indicated which learning method, either virtual or in-person, they intend to choose.

“This information is critical to planning for the upcoming school year in areas such as school health and safety, bus routes, food service, schedules, and classroom assignments,” the district wrote.

Any student who fails to register for the school year will be automatically assigned to remote, virtual instruction, the district reports. The longer families wait, the harder it is for the district to issue schedules, classroom assignments and transportation plans.

KXAN reached out to more than a dozen school districts in Central Texas to find out if they are experiencing the same registration lag. This story will be updated to reflect their responses.

If you are in the Burnet CISD and still need to register, you should:

If you have not done so already, make an instructional setting choice for your child by contacting your child’s campus. Contact information is listed below.

Burnet High School: mfloyd@burnetcisd.net

Quest High School: (512) 756-6747

Burnet Middle School: jlejeune@burnetcisd.net bbehrendt@burnetcisd.net

Bertram Elementary Instructional Selection: csanchez@burnetcisd.net Questions: aschreiber@burnetcisd.net

RJ Richey Elementary: (512)-756-2609

Shady Grove Elementary dstill@burnetcisd.net mkbarrow@burnetcisd.net



