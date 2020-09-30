More than 200 Austin ISD staff members could be laid off, district leaders say

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Independent School District leaders admitted staff layoffs are possible if enrollment numbers don’t increase.

During Monday’s board meeting, AISD’s Chief Business Officer Larry Throm reported student enrollment is down by more than 5,000.

That could cost almost $50 million in lost funding for the district based on average daily attendance numbers.

Throm says if enrollment doesn’t improve, an estimated 232 teachers and staff could be laid off.

“We don’t want to alarm anybody, but these are facts. We will wait to see in another two weeks or week. We are taking attendance daily to see if we can improve on these numbers,” he said.

AISD says a lot of districts in Texas are dealing with the same problem.

