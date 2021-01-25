More than 100 teacher and staff continue their grievance hearings against Austin ISD

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than 25 of the original 127 teacher and staff grievances filed against the Austin Independent School District have been resolved, the lawyer representing the staff members said.

Tiger Hanner, the local attorney representing these staff members, said he is attending dozens of grievance hearings each week. Hanner said he sat through 52 stage one hearings last week with an additional 37 scheduled for this week.

Hanner said many of these grievances are being resolved on campus, with principals providing compromises which sufficiently tailor to the teacher or staff member’s needs. Only one case was resolved by the Central Office, Hanner said. That’s the case of Austin High School drama teacher Annie Dragoo, who was allowed to work from home after she was hospitalized for a separate medical emergency.

While Hanner was pleased more than two dozen grievances were resolved, he also said the district is not making it easy to hear out the cases of the more than 100 remaining staff members. Hanner described the tedious process, saying the remaining cases will likely go before the AISD Board of Trustees in the summer at the earliest.

He also questioned the decision making of the district’s administration in inviting teachers and students back to campus this Monday after Austin-Travis County Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott instructed families to stay virtual if they could.

The Austin ISD administration did not immediately provide comment about the grievance process, the current COVID-19 caseload on campus or the decision to invite students and teachers back to campus. This story will be updated when KXAN receives that response.

Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde and the Board of Trustees are expected to discuss that decision at Monday’s Board of Trustees Voting Session.

