More than 100 employees at Eanes ISD receive COVID-19 vaccines through partnership

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Eanes Independent School District announced 138 of its most vulnerable employees received a COVID-19 vaccine, as of Wednesday.

The district stated it partnered with Austin Public Health and Ascension Seton to make this happen. The vaccinations started last week, and district leaders said they prioritized those over 65 and those who have existing medical conditions.

“We believe giving teachers and staff priority access to vaccinations is critical to our goal of sustaining schools,” Superintendent Dr. Tom Leonard said in a press release. “We appreciate the effort APH and Seton have given to ensure our most vulnerable staff receive the vaccination; we are truly thankful for their partnership.”

The district said it found eligible employees interested in getting vaccinated through a December survey of staff.

Eanes ISD hopes to expand vaccinations to include more staff in the future, and leaders said they’re looking out for any opportunities that may arise.

Ascension Seton also partnered with the Austin and Round Rock Independent School Districts to vaccinate some of their staff.