More opportunities opening up for Central Texas graduates entering the workforce

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thursday marked the start of spring commencement ceremonies for Texas State University — something students have waited anxiously for.

Those entering the workforce may have a better chance now at landing a job post college.

“I’m feeling super anxious, but I’m so happy to be finished with college,” Clarissa Almaguer said.

The countdown is in its final moments.

“We did it, and we’re here!” Carter Wiseman said.

It’s only the beginning for several graduates, taking a plunge into the deep end of the job pool. But there is hope, despite a workforce and economy that are in recovery.

“There were over 5,800 job opportunities posted in the Austin metro area in the last 30 days,” Career Awareness Project Coordinator with Workforce Solutions Jessica Garay said.

That’s up nearly 2,300 jobs since this time last year, according to Workforce Solutions. According to Garay, more than 2,000 of those positions do require a bachelor’s degree.

Garay also said these job opportunities range in skills and field:

Registered Nurses (604)

Sales Representatives (298)

Customer Service Representatives (208) Baylor Scott and White, Walgreens, H-E-B

Retail Workers (224)

First-Line Supervisors of Retail Workers (223)

Maintenance and Repair Workers (135)

LVNs (116)

Human Resources Specialists(101)

Employers with the most job ads include:

Baylor Scott & White

Ascension Health

St. David’s HealthCare

Lowes

City of Austin

Austin Regional Clinic

Texas Department of Public Safety

H-E-B

University of Texas

More than 2,000 of those entry-level jobs required a bachelor’s degree. Employers hiring in those areas include:

Deloitte

St. David’s HealthCare

UT

Ascension

Accenture

Texas Dept. of Public Safety

City of Austin

IBM

Occupations strictly asking for a four-year degree and less than two years’ experience ranged from RNs, sales, software developer, human resources specialists, market research analysts, marketing specialist and manager positions.

“Workforce Solution Capital Area has a ton of really great resources and career case managers that are always available to help job seekers in our area,” Garay said.

Carrying on tradition, the Class of 2021 is living for now and ready for what’s next.

“It feels good; I’m proud of this year,” Wiseman said.

Texas State said more than 1,500 students withdrew last fall and this spring semester. Nearly 600 of them cited COVID-19 as the reason.

Workforce Solutions will be having another webinar for those still looking for a job June 9.