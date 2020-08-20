More college students considering tuition insurance due to fears of COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — College-bound students tell KXAN they have a renewed sense of worry after hearing about COVID-19 outbreaks at universities across the United States.

A record 80 positive cases were reported at Notre Dame Tuesday, and administrators at the University of North Carolina asked students to go fully-virtual after several positive cases emerged.

But University of Texas students aren’t just concerned about their health. They’re also considering the thousands of dollars they’ve spent paying tuition for the fall.

“We’re paying rent, we are paying room and board, we’re paying tuition. It’s a lot of money on us,” said UT sophomore Jose Puente.

Puente and his friend Lizbeth Triana, also a sophomore at UT, said they both considered withdrawing at one point due to the looming threat of the cononavirus on campus.

“I feel like cases will rise a lot, because people will still want to gather in big groups,” said Triana.

“I’m not saying that you shouldn’t trust students, but we are college students. And it’s making me real nervous,” Puente chimed in.

Marketing specialist Natalie Tarangioli said every college’s refund policy is different. Most schools don’t have it in their budgets to reimburse you beyond the first few weeks—or even days—of classes.

More students than ever are considering investing in tuition insurance, which pays you back if you need to withdraw early for a medically-covered reason, which for some companies, now includes COVID-19.

Students who choose to work with tuition insurance company, GradGuard, pay about 1% of their tuition and receive around $10,000 worth of coverage.

“Even if your classes shift online, you are still at risk for getting anxiety, depression, COVID-19,” Tarangioli said. “We don’t wish these on people, but we want people to know the reality of them.”

It’s important to note tuition insurance will not cover students who want to withdraw simply because they are forced to attend classes virtually or they are not happy with their college experience. You must have a medically-covered reason.

While some students may worry about going back-to-school, others are willing to risk it, knowing university officials are taking extra precautions.

“I’m here for my degree, I’m here to get a job. So yeah, it sucks that I am losing a semester to go out and be with friends, but that’s not what I’m here for,” said UT junior Bianca Bowman.