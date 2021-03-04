Mom of child sexually abused by former Austin ISD bus driver sues school district

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The mother of a then 5-year-old who was sexually abused by an Austin Independent School District bus driver in 2018 will be holding a press conference with her lawyers Friday.

The mom is suing the school district, Austin ISD Police Chief Ashley Gonzalez and the bus driver, Cesar Maldonado, who was sentenced to 20 years in relation to the case in January 2020.

He must also register as a sex offender when his sentence is complete.

The federal lawsuit claims the abuse, which took place from March 1 to May 29, 2018, was clearly captured on bus camera footage that was not reviewed or reviewed and ignored by Austin ISD staff.

“Upon further information and belief, there were over 500 video files that were not fully reviewed until over a month after [the victim’s] initial outcry,” the lawsuit reads.

The mother claims the Austin ISD Police Department has failed to properly investigate and prosecute other sexual assault cases in the past.

“This failure to protect students from sexual assault is a systematic pattern and practice of AISD,” the lawsuit reads.

The mom is suing for the physical pain and mental anguish caused by the abuse and for medical expenses.

The press conference will take place at the Austin ISD headquarters Friday at 1 p.m.