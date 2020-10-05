Mental health initiative for Dripping Springs students receives boost

The Dripping Springs Education Foundation is on a mission to help the school district start a mental health support system.

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — “Mental health is something that I’ve always been pretty passionate about,” says Stephanie Opiela, a licensed mental health professional at Dripping Springs High School. “I have my own history of experiences that I grew up with.”

That’s how her journey began as a counselor about a decade ago.

She joined Dripping Springs ISD last October as part of the Dripping Springs Education Foundation’s Mental Health Services Initiative.

By November, her caseload was completely full.

“We see students who are suffering from anxiety, symptoms of depression, definitely grief and loss,” Opiela says.

By the end of the school year, she even had a waiting list of students seeking services.

It’s a need the school district knew had to be filled– and why they partnered with the foundation.

“They didn’t have the funding within their budget to be able to do that,” says Lou Mandy Bruggman, Dripping Springs Education Foundation executive director. “In June 2019, our board unanimously voted to approve funding for $645,000 over the next three years that would fund three positions within DSISD.”

The goal, Bruggman says, is to provide a foundation for DSISD to take over their mental health support system themselves.

Along with Opiela, the group hired two social emotional learning coordinators for their elementary schools, whose case loads are also already maxed out.

And that was before the pandemic.

Bruggman and Opiela say the pandemic has amplified some of their students’ mental health concerns.

The foundation has started mental health tips for families and conducted hundreds of tele-therapy sessions with students, but they need more counselors.

That’s why they’re grateful for a roughly $2,500 from the Hays County commissioners court, sponsored by commissioner Walt Smith.

“We have our kids who we’re worried about that we’re already serving who are struggling even more now and then we have those students who were maybe doing pretty well before who are now finding themselves struggling,” Opiela says.

If you’d like to join the Mental Health Services Initiative, you can find more information here.