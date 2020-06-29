Masks, 40% capacity classrooms among changes for fall semester at UT

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Students and faculty members at the University of Texas at Austin can expect to wear a face covering indoors and be in socially-distanced classrooms this fall when it reopens, university officials say.

In a plan called “Protect Texas Together,” the university outlines how it intends to run learning, health and wellness, residence halls, faculty and staff, graduate programs, research and athletics in the upcoming fall semester when campus reopens.

In the plan, students will be able to choose if they want to take classes in-person, online or through a hybrid of the two. Tuition remains the same for all three options, the university says.

“Our goal with this plan — as it has been from the beginning — is to create an environment that is as safe as possible for all community members, while reigniting the learning, teaching and research that make our university the outstanding place that it is,” UT Interim President Jay Hartzell said.

“Today’s plan provides a framework for the fall that is designed to accommodate the dynamic environment we’re facing and enable us to adapt to changes in the prevalence of COVID-19 in Austin and throughout Texas. And I know that things are changing every day,” he said.

Classrooms will be kept at 40% capacity, and the wearing of cloth masks will be mandatory in university buildings except when alone in a private office, while eating at a campus dining facility and for students in their own dorm rooms.

Wearing masks while outdoors will be encouraged, the university stated.

The university will release an app that will offer “testing and public health information and help UT community members self-monitor,” and the testing labs on campus are expected to have capacity to complete 1,500 tests per day.

Students, faculty and staff members will be screened daily for symptoms to “help keep the campus community safe,” the university said.

The residence halls will be ready for move-in August 20, and most of them will be double occupancy. There are a limited number of single occupancy rooms, the university said.

Faculty members can hold office hours on campus, while adhering to social distancing guidelines, or via video conference.

Staff members who can work from home will continue to do so with manager approval, the university said.

As for athletics, those plans are still begin developed, but UT “expects to narrow even scenarios under consideration by the first week of August.”