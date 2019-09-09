Marble Falls students start coffee shop, expect to raise $30K for school, scholarships

MARBLE FALLS, Texas (KXAN) — A group of students at Marble Falls High School spends every morning brewing up coffee for classmates at the school’s new on-campus coffee shop.

Funded by a grant from the Marble Falls Education Foundation and money from the school district, The Stables is the Mustangs’ go-to caffeine connection run by the business practicum class at the school.

“It’s more fun,” said senior Frank Castillo. “It makes me anticipate wanting to come to school more.”

Castillo worked the register on Thursday, ringing up cups of cold brew, drip coffee, and icy frappes. “They’re honestly the thing that we sell the most of,” his classmate, senior Courtney Munn, said as she constantly poured blended, flavored coffee drinks.

The class expects to bring in about $30,000 in profit this year. Entrepreneurship teacher Tucker Edwards said that money will go to improvements at the school as well as a scholarship fund to help students brew up their next opportunities.

On KXAN News Today, the students are learning more than just how to run a business. See how social-emotional learning is a critical component to the success of the class.