MARBLE FALLS, Texas (KXAN) — Dr. Chris Allen, the current superintendent of the Marble Falls Independent School District, was named as the lone finalist to serve as another school district’s superintendent.

Midway ISD, which is near Waco, named Allen as its lone finalist for the next superintendent, which will likely lead to his resignation from Marble Falls ISD, according to a press release from Marble Falls.

“This has not been an easy decision for me and my family because of the strong relationships I have formed here,” Allen said. “I will walk away from my time with MFISD feeling deep gratitude for the privilege to serve and significant confidence that the leadership of this district is in a strong position.”

State law requires a 21-day waiting period between the time a school board names a lone finalist and offers the finalist an employment contract. That 21-day waiting period begins today. Allen’s last day with Marble Falls ISD is likely to be on Jan. 25, 2023.

The Marble Falls ISD Board of Trustees said it would soon decide whether to look for a new superintendent or hire an interim superintendent.

Kevin Naumann, President of the Marble Falls ISD Board of Trustees, said he appreciates Allen’s service and wishes him the best. “For our community, please know that we will communicate updates and additional information as appropriate,” Naumann said.