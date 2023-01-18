MARBE FALLS, Texas (KXAN) — The Marble Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees has named an interim superintendent.

MFISD announced in a press release Dr. Jeff Gasaway was named Tuesday as the interim superintendent after Dr. Chris Allen, the former superintendent, left to serve another school district.

Allen was recently named as the lone finalist to serve as the superintendent for Midway ISD, a district near Waco.

Gasaway has served the Marble Falls ISD since 2016. He began his tenure as assistant superintendent and was promoted to deputy superintendent in 2021.

“I have full trust in our Board of Trustees, and I appreciate their faith in me to keep the district moving forward in this time of change,” Gasaway said.