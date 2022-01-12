Marble Falls ISD closing schools Friday due to staffing shortage, infections

MARBLE FALLS, Texas (KXAN) — Marble Falls Independent School District in Burnet County is closing all of its schools on Friday due to staffing shortages related to a surge in “viral infections.”

Marble Falls ISD doesn’t specifically name COVID-19 as the virus behind infections, however, surges nationwide are causing staffing problems for schools across Texas.

“We are saddened by the need to take this step but MFISD does not have enough available staff to monitor students and maintain safe school environments,” the district said Wednesday night.

MFISD says extracurricular activities and events will continue as scheduled, unless participants are otherwise notified. The district says information related to student meals on campuses will be released soon.

On Wednesday, Burnet County reported 87 new cases of COVID-19 — the highest single-day total since February 2021. The county is currently averaging 33 new confirmed cases per day.

Meanwhile, at Liberty Hill ISD in Williamson County, 50 staff members are out with COVID-19 and several more are out due to possible symptoms or to care for their own sick children. Staffing is so precarious, the district is asking the community for help to avoid closures.

“We’re going to try our best to stay open,” said Superintendent Steven Snell in a video plea Wednesday night. “We’re seeing cases rise, we’re seeing cases double almost daily. And it’s really taken a toll on our teaching staff… We need your help with volunteering. If you have time to volunteer for an hour or two, please contact your school.”