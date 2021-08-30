Marble Falls ISD adopts mask mandate, which starts Wednesday

MARBLE FALLS, Texas (KXAN) — The Marble Falls Independent School District decided Monday night to enact a temporary mask mandate for all students and staff starting Sept. 1.

The district’s Board of Trustees approved that everyone will be required to wear a mask indoors through Oct. 1.

The school system said the board made the decision to adopt the mandate based on data from within Marble Falls ISD.

Data shows between Aug. 18 and Aug. 30, there were 140 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the district.

On Monday, the district said it reported 45 new cases of the virus, which is the highest number of cases added on a single day during the pandemic.

“District leadership, including the Board, knows this action will be very disappointing to some, but we continue to believe in the goodness of people and their ability to promote peaceful and kind dialogue while addressing these challenging and divisive issues,” Marble Falls ISD said in a social media post.

The district also reports is current attendance rate is 86%, which is the lowest it has been since the start of the pandemic.

Students with medical conditions that prevent them from wearing masks will be able to request an exemption from the requirement by providing supporting documents.

You may start file an exemption request by emailing mask@mfisd.txed.net beginning Tuesday at noon.