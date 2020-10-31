Manor ISD temporarily shuts down elementary school after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — The Manor Independent School District will be closing Manor Elementary Early Learning Center temporarily due to a campus staff member being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The district sent a release Friday night, saying the school will be closed through Nov. 12 and students can start returning to campus Nov. 13.

In the meantime, the campus is being deep cleaned and sanitized, and students will get virtual instruction.

Manor ISD’s Health Services Department immediately started contact tracing and notifying people who were in close contact with the staff member. Those impacted were also told to self isolate, according to the district.

Manor ISD said it is monitoring the situation and will inform the community as more information arises. For more COVID-19 information from the district, you can visit its website.