MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — A Manor Independent School District teacher was arrested Tuesday after the district said they were seen hitting a student “several times.”

The teacher is being booked into the Travis County Jail, according to Manor ISD, and they will be charged with injury to a child, a third-degree felony. Neither the teacher nor the student involved were identified by the district.

Manor ISD released a statement about what happened, saying it’s “committed to transparency.” The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. at Manor High School.

The district said a student was trying to enter the building through a doorway, when a teacher stopped the student from coming in. The teacher tried to tell the student to use another door, but the student refused and pushed past the teacher.

That’s when the teacher “was then observed striking the scholar several times,” the district said.

A school district police officer in the hallway saw the incident and arrested the teacher. The investigation is still open and being carried out by the Manor ISD Police Department.

In addition to the teacher’s arrest, Manor ISD said the incident was reported to Child Protective Services and the Texas Education Agency.

“The safety of Manor ISD scholars is our number one priority, and we want to assure you that we are doing everything we can to support our scholars and the Manor High School campus,” the district wrote. “The mental health crisis team will be on campus for the remainder of the week to support staff and scholars.”

KXAN has reached out to the Manor Police Department for more information.