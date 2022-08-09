MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — Manor Independent School District’s Superintendent Andre D. Spencer will resign at the end of June 2023, according to a letter on the district’s website.

“I am so proud of our collective work to lead the Manor Independent School District (MISD) through the most challenging times in our modern history. That is why it is with bittersweet emotions that I am announcing my resignation effective Friday, June 30, 2023, which is the end of my current contract,” Spencer wrote in the letter.

Spencer said it’s important for him to be closer to his family and mother, who are in the Maryland area, especially since he’s considering expanding his family.

“After spending my career serving children in MISD and other communities around our country, I must now consider making space in my life to adopt a child, and having that family support structure in place is a priority,” Spencer said.

Spencer pointed out that while the last two years have been “extremely difficult,” the district still had accomplishments, including reaching a projected 95% graduation rate.

Spencer came to Manor ISD from New York City in the midst of the pandemic two years ago. He previously served as executive superintendent in the New York City Department of Education.

He wrote he’ll be supporting the district’s school board in finding the person to take on the role next.