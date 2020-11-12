Manor ISD shuts down another campus after positive COVID-19 case

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — An elementary school in the Manor Independent School District is going to all virtual learning until the end of November after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, the district announced Wednesday night.

Students at Bluebonnet Trail Elementary won’t go back to campus until Nov. 30, after the district’s Thanksgiving break, due to the positive case. Another school in the district, Presidential Meadows Elementary, also had a staff member test positive for COVID-19, but only some of the students will stay home and do virtual learning, the district said.

The district said it’s safe for the students who aren’t identified as having close contact with the COVID-19 positive staff member to return to campus at Presidential Meadows. The district said they will sanitize the areas affected there and the those students will be welcomed back Nov. 30.

At Bluebonnet Trail Elementary, they shut the entire campus down to sanitize it, the district said.

Earlier Wednesday, the district announced a student and a staff member at Manor High School tested positive for COVID-19. All those deemed to have close contact with the student and staff member are self-quarantining and can return to campus Nov. 30. They will learn virtually until then.

The school district has announced multiple positive COVID-19 cases since Oct. 30, and four campuses were shut down as a result. Manor Elementary Early Learning Center was closed for two weeks from Oct. 30 to Nov. 12, then Lagos Elementary was closed through Nov. 16 after a staff members tested positive there.

Decker and Oak Meadow elementary schools had positive cases, but those campuses stayed open and affected staff and students were told to self-quarantine. Some teachers voiced their displeasure at how the district handled the situation.