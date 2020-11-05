Manor ISD reports another COVID-19 case, asks Decker Elementary 3rd graders to self-quarantine

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — Third graders at Decker Elementary School and their school-age siblings are being asked to self-quarantine for two days after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, Manor ISD officials said Wednesday night.

Third graders will learn virtually on Thursday and Friday. In-person classes will continue uninterrupted for all other students at the school.

While third graders stay home, the district will deep-clean that portion of Decker Elementary and start contact tracing.

Once contact tracing is completed, the district says those who are considered to have close contact with the COVID-19 positive staff member will be notified so they can get tested and monitor for symptoms.

Decker Elementary is the fourth school in the district that has reported a COVID-19 case. Lagos Elementary, Manor Elementary Early Learning Center and Manor New Tech High School have all reported positive COVID-19 cases in the past week. Lagos and Manor Elementary Early Learning Center are closed due to those reported cases and students will learn virtually until Nov. 16.