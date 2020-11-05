Manor ISD reports another COVID-19 case, asks Decker Elementary 3rd graders to self-quarantine

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — Third graders at Decker Elementary School and their school-age siblings are being asked to self-quarantine for two days after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, Manor ISD officials said Wednesday night.

Third graders will learn virtually on Thursday and Friday. In-person classes will continue uninterrupted for all other students at the school.

While third graders stay home, the district will deep-clean that portion of Decker Elementary and start contact tracing.

Once contact tracing is completed, the district says those who are considered to have close contact with the COVID-19 positive staff member will be notified so they can get tested and monitor for symptoms.

Decker Elementary is the fourth school in the district that has reported a COVID-19 case. Lagos Elementary, Manor Elementary Early Learning Center and Manor New Tech High School have all reported positive COVID-19 cases in the past week. Lagos and Manor Elementary Early Learning Center are closed due to those reported cases and students will learn virtually until Nov. 16.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss