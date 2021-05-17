Manor ISD Police Chief placed on administrative leave following allegations of wrongdoing

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Manor Independent School District Chief of Police has been placed on administrative leave following allegations of falsifying employee timesheets and improperly donating used cellphones to a local domestic violence shelter.

The defense attorney representing Chief Shane Sexton and three other officers in the force, said credible evidence has been submitted to the district to show that all timesheets have been accurate.

Sexton’s attorney Brad Heilman said Verizon Wireless donated the cellphones to the department, came at no cost to the district and were no longer being used.

The Manor Independent School District has not yet commented on the matter and Superintendent Dr. Andre Spencer refused to comment.

Heilman said that while Sexton has not reported to work for two weeks, he has yet to be served a formal complaint from the district. Fellow officers are scheduled to be interviewed on Thursday regarding the matter.

The Manor Independent School District Police Department was formalized in 2020. Sexton was sworn in as Chief on June 15, 2020.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes in.

Reach KXAN’s Education Reporter Alex Caprariello by email at alexc@kxan.com or by phone at 512-703-5365, or find him on Twitter and Facebook.