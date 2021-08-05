Manor ISD parents meet with new district police chief

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — Parents of Manor Independent School District students got a chance to meet the district’s new police chief.

The district announced Clarence Yarbrough as its new police chief earlier this month. He previously served as the police chief for the Teague Independent School District, which is east of Waco.

“My vision for the department is to transcend this department into post-modern policing, not modern policing, but new ways to meet the needs of the community,” Yarbrough said.

In June, Manor ISD terminated its contract with former police chief Shane Sexton for improperly donating used cell phones to a local women’s domestic violence shelter.