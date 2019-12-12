Manor ISD leaders look to community engagement during police chief search

Manor ISD officials will hear what parents want in the district’s first police chief in a meeting Thursday. (KXAN file photo)

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — Manor Independent School District families will get to tell district leaders what qualities they’re looking for in a new police chief on Thursday.

This comes after a unanimous vote from the school board to create the district’s very first police department.

District leaders said they will then take those answers to create questions for a one-day interview. Manor ISD officials tell KXAN there are about 40 applicants. They expect to have a police chief selected by the end of January.

The police chief candidate will answer to groups of school and law enforcement officials, as well as parents and students during a one-day-long interview.

At present, Manor ISD depends on the Travis County Sheriff’s Office for school resource officers at all 17 campuses. Dan Vera, the assistant superintendent of operations at the district, said this move will benefit the district’s bottom line and add resources.

“We’re going to be able to have a police force that is not just a police force that is contracted out, but they’re actually employees as well,” Vera said.

The startup will run around $1.6 million, but in the long run, district leaders said they will save $30,000 each year and will add an additional four officers.

The district hopes to kick off the new department at the beginning of the next school year. Thursday’s Profile Meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Manor ISD Central Administration Board Room.