Manor ISD goes door-to-door to talk dropouts into coming back to school

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — Administrators, board members and community volunteers will be knocking on doors Saturday morning to try to convince students who dropped out of school to come back and finish their education.

Manor ISD’s second-annual “dropout prevention” event will attempt to re-enroll 30 to 40 teenagers who haven’t yet graduated. Last year, the district brought 20 to 25 students back into schools, superintendent Dr. Royce Avery said.

“We have individual guidance counseling, specific to those individuals and their needs,” Avery said. “We have community resources that we can connect with them as well, if it’s childcare, those types of things, jobs.”

The initiative comes as the district celebrates its “B” rating in the Texas Education Agency’s new accountability system, a big bump from last year’s “D” rating.

