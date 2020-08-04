Manor ISD extends online school 4 weeks, will use virtual classrooms until Oct. 12

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — The Manor Independent School District Board of Trustees extended its online learning four weeks to Oct. 12 during a special meeting Monday.

Results of the district’s “Return-to-Learn” survey showed that half the district’s parents wanted kids to be in virtual classrooms while 28% were undecided. That prompted the board to vote on extending its online learning period, which was passed unanimously.

Manor ISD was already set to use virtual classrooms and online learning from the beginning of the school year, Aug. 14, to Sept. 14.

