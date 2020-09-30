Manor ISD discusses reopening plan for school campuses

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — On Tuesday night, the Manor Independent School District held a virtual town hall to discuss its plans to bring students and teachers back to schools.

The district has been phasing students in since August, but everyone will be allowed back on campuses starting Oct. 19.

Manor ISD gave some details on what learning will look like when that happens:

Students can expect desks in classrooms to be six feet apart.

Classroom capacity will be at 10%.

Masks are required to be worn at all times, except when eating or drinking and at recess.

Drinking fountains will be replaced with water bottle filling stations.

The deadline for parents to choose “Return-to-School” plans for their kids is due Thursday.