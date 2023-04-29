Manor ISD has named Robert Sormani as its new Superintendent.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Manor ISD will have a new superintendent next school year.

Robert Sormani will start May 1 with a three-year contract. The Manor ISD board of trustees approve the contract Friday.

“I am honored to be able to return to Manor ISD and serve this wonderful community again. I look forward to increasing the academic achievement of all of our students” Sormani said in a release.

Sormani worked most recently for Hutto ISD as an associate superintendent. Before Hutto, he served as Manor ISD’s director of curriculum and instruction.

He also previously worked at Round Rock ISD as a principal and at Austin ISD as a history teacher.

Former superintendent Andre Spencer left the district Dec. 30, 2022, to move closer to family, the district previously said. Chief Schools Officer Michael Perkins has served as acting superintendent since then.