Manor ISD approves creation of its own district police department

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — After a unanimous vote, Manor ISD’s Board of Trustees approved the creation of the Manor ISD Police Department earlier this week.

The new police department will provide officers to support all 17 campuses in Manor with an increased police presence. Manor ISD has also already began the process of providing additional security to schools in the meantime.

Currently, Travis County Sheriff’s Office provides resource officers to Manor ISD schools. However, the contract that allows for these officers at the district will expire in June 2020.

“While we have appreciated our partnership with the TCSO, we are excited to get started with this new chapter of safety in Manor ISD,” said Dan Vera, the assistant superintendent of Manor ISD.

It is not clear how long the newly approved police department will take to form, or how much it will cost.