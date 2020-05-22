Manor ISD announces lone finalist for the district’s new superintendent

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — The Manor ISD Board of Trustees announced Dr. Andre Spencer as the lone finalist for the district’s new superintendent after a lengthy search involving over 35 candidates.

Dr. Spencer currently serves as an Executive Superintendent in the New York City Department of Education. Additionally, he served as the Superintendent of Schools for Harrison School District 2 in Colorado Springs, Colorado from 2013-2018. He also worked in the Baltimore Public School System for 13 years as a science teacher, assistant principal, principal and network team lead.

In Texas, Dr. Spencer served as a school leadership officer for the Houston Independent School District.

Spencer is a graduate of the National Superintendent Certification Program through AASA, the School Superintendents Association, as well as the chairperson for the Superintendent’s Commission’s National Alliance of Black School Educators.

Additionally, Spencer was recognized as Superintendent of the Year by the Education Center in Denver, Colorado. He is a graduate of the Broad Academy Class of 2017 and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, a Master of Science degree in Science (Biology) from Morgan State University, Doctoral Fellowship in Science Education from Morgan State University and a Doctor of Education degree from Capella University.

Dr. Spencer also holds a Human Resource Management Certificate from Southern New Hampshire University.

“I am extremely excited to join the Manor ISD Family. I want to express my sincere thanks to the Board of Trustees, students, staff and community for seeing my dedication and commitment,” said Dr. Spencer.

Manor ISD now has to enter the 21-day waiting period required by the state before Spencer can assume the role.