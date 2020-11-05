Manor ISD alerts families of rabid bat found outside elementary school

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — Manor Independent School District leaders are notifying families of students who may have come in close contact with a rabid bat found outside Lagos Elementary.

The district sent a release Wednesday, saying administrators worked to get the bat removed in a safe way immediately.

Families of students who encountered the animal were alerted and referred to a physician, Manor ISD said. The campus will be screened and inspected by trained personnel to look for any more bats or pests and will notify families if they are found.

Manor ISD said its working with the Manor Police Department regarding the situation. If you have any question, the district asks you to call its assistant director of Health Services and Wellness at (512) 278-4093.

Lagos Elementary is the same school that was shut down earlier this week, due to a positive COVID-19 case among a campus staff member.

This is the second school temporarily closed by the district due to COVID-19. Lagos will reopen to students after being deep cleaned on Nov. 17.

Additionally, the district announced Wednesday that a campus staff member at Manor New Tech High School tested positive for COVID-19.