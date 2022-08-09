TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Eanes Elementary Parent Teacher Organization unveiled a “makerspace” for the school’s students and teachers Monday.

The makerspace is a repurposed classroom that has been transformed into an area that facilitates science, technology, engineering, art and math, or STEAM.

“I really think that connection to your brain, to the learning, with actually experiencing things by touching them and exploring them, really helps you to maintain that knowledge and that information and apply it,” Principal Lesley Ryan said.

Students will be able to experiment and create in the makerspace, while teachers will have a whole host of supplies at their fingertips.

Teachers will be able to book the lab to bring their class in for any lesson they have planned.

The space, called the “Creative Corral makerspace,” was donated by Eanes Elementary PTO.