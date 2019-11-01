Long-View Micro School helping students form a ‘deep appreciation’ for nature

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Long-View Micro School, a STEM-focused school located in downtown Austin, says it has a new approach to help students develop an appreciation for nature and a drive to create low environmental impact.

The 75 students at Long-View, which consists of grades second through eighth, spend an hour a day at Pease Park for lunch and recess.

According to the school, the advocacy of 16-year-old Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg — and a recent visit by a climate change scientist — has deeply impacted students.

“These kids are impacted by being out here at this park,” said Lisa Zapalac, of Long-View. “So they’ve grown to care about nature and care about environment issues. they make sure they have zero waste out here.”

In the spirit of climate care, Long-View classes will pause for an entire week beginning Nov. 4 for “Build Week.”

The school says the week allows the school to focus on building something to address a challenge. While the students don’t know the challenge yet, staff will reveal it on Monday.

It’s likely that what the students will build will involve the impact of climate change.

