Lockhart ISD students can now access more books digitally even when they’re not at school

LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) — The Lockhart Independent School District launched a new digital library book program to give students more access to reading materials even when they are not physically at school.

There’s an old saying — knowledge is power.

“We realized as librarians in the district that we did not have enough digital books for students,” Keitha Hernandez, librarian at Lockhart Junior High School said.

From the librarian cart to the shelves — every book will now have further reach.

“Basically it’s just a click of a button for them,” Hernandez said.

The program is called Sora.

“Kids can go straight to Sora through their Google accounts with our school district, log right in and have access to all the books, as well as clicking the consortium library for… the public library, and also have access to all those books,” Hernandez said.

According to the district, over 70% of its students are now back on campus for classes. However, there’s still a huge need for digital access.

“Teachers teach through books and novels, and with their students still being able to have a copy of that book in front of them on their computer, that just made the difference for the teaching to continue the same way that it has been,” Hernandez said.

One student at the junior high said it does help add a little normalcy to school right now.

“I feel like it’s very effective,” Sariah Walker said. “Even I can’t always go to school to access the library.”

Locked into to this new chapter, this story is one the district continues to write.

“Our school district has a leadership definition, and there are three components to it. One of it is being locked on excellence, the relentless pursuit of equitable and excellent results for all students,” Christina Courson, executive director of communications for the district, said. “This partnership directly supports that vision, because we want every student regardless of circumstance to have equitable opportunities to grow to their fullest potential.

Courson said they’re hoping for a lasting impact. She said the district has a vision to advance students by 1.5 years.

The Dr. Eugene Clark Library said it is also excited for this partnership.

“The Dr. Eugene Clark Library is excited to partner with Overdrive in order to provide this opportunity to the students of LISD,” Director of Library Services Bertha Martinez said. “By providing free digital books, we are ensuring that all students have the necessary resources to be successful during these challenging times.”