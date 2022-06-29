LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) — The Lockhart Independent School District wants to make it easier for staff to save on gas.

The district Tuesday afternoon posted on Facebook announcing the “Drive.Pair.Share.” initiative.

The district will pay staff living 10 miles or more from Lockhart if they drive to work with at least one other staff member who also lives 10 miles or more from Lockhart. LISD said the driver can earn $10 a day from the district.

The initiative launches Aug. 1. The district will release more details later in the summer.

“Although they may love their their school, they love their students, it’s just not making sense financially for them to commute to to work any longer. So we have to do everything possible to try to retain them and offset the cost of them commuting to Lockhart every day,” said Superintendent Mark Estrada.