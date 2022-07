LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) — The Lockhart Independent School District needs teachers for the 2022-23 school year. The district will hold interviews Tuesday afternoon for seven schools.

The district is offering a $3,000 one-time sign-on bonus to fill a vacant teacher position.

Lockhart ISD is holding interviews from 3:15 – 5:15 p.m. You can contact individual schools via email to set up interviews. Please type “Lockhart Interview ON Demand” in the subject heading.

Lockhart ISD trustees in May approved teacher pay raises up to 8%.

Here are the schools and open positions.