LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) — Lockhart ISD trustees passed what they called a historic pay raise for teachers and staff at Monday night’s board meeting.

Starting in 2022-23 school year, teachers will get up to 8% in pay raises. Lockhart ISD said it is now one of the highest-paying Central Texas districts for veteran teachers with years of service from any school district.

Clerical paraprofessional staff will get up to a 37% increase. Auxiliary staff will get up to a 28% increase.

Administrative professional staff will receive an increase of 3% of the midpoint of the new pay scale recommended by the Texas Association of School Boards.

The district will move away from the Texas Retirement System’s health insurance plans to its own service called Lion Care. LISD said workers will save up to $1,559 per month with the new plan. The district said more savings will come with lower deductibles, prescription costs and other out-of-pocket costs for its staff.

The district added positions to provide special education, behavior, gifted and talented and counseling support for students. After hearing from workers, Lockhart ISD is providing a mental health counselor for staff.

The district is also designating daily substitutes assigned to campuses regardless of pre-planned staff absences.

“The goal of the school district in this budget was to focus on having a LockHeart for People in caring for its staff,” said Chief Financial Officer Nicole Dean in a release. “We are very proud to offer a plan that increases pay at historic levels while also saving our staff money with reduced monthly costs on health insurance.”