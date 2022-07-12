AUSTIN (KXAN) — Just a few weeks away from the start of the school year, many Central Texas districts are trying to fill much-needed positions.

The Hays Consolidated Independent School District is holding a districtwide job fair Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon at Blanco Vista Elementary.

The district said it’ll offer on-the-spot interviews and even job offers. Open positions include teachers, custodians, bus drivers and more.

With 55 teacher vacancies, Hays CISD Talent Acquisition Director Tim Robinson is working feverishly to fill voids before the fall.

“Our principals have the ability to offer an intent to hire letter,” he said. “Which basically secures them a position within our school district.”

If Hays CISD is unable to fill its current void of full-time teachers before kids return to the classroom in mid-August, they have a contingency plan with over 300 substitute teachers ready to step in if need be.

The Austin Independent School District is also doing what it can to keep teachers in the classroom. Last month, district trustees gave the green light to a new $1.898 billion budget.

This offers teachers a 2% salary increase, a $1,000 base pay increase and a $2,000 retention raise to be split evenly and given in November and March.

The district said as of July 1, it has 529 teacher vacancies. Compared to July 2021, AISD said it had 209 teacher vacancies then.

According to AISD spokesman Jason Stanford, more money could come if AISD is able to increase its enrollment.

“The more kids go to Austin ISD schools, the more money stays here, and the more money we can put into teacher’s pockets,” he said.

The district has several dozen recruiting efforts underway this summer and remains confident it’ll be able to hire enough teachers before kids come back to the classroom this fall.

On Wednesday, Austin ISD will host a teacher hiring event at its central office from 9 to 11 a.m.