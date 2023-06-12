AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Teacher Reuse, a local non-profit that provides teachers with free school supplies, is in search of a new storefront to operate out of before the start of the new school year.

Shelly O’Donnell, a former teacher, started the non-profit last year and operated out of a building owned by Hays Consolidated Independent School District. O’Donnell said she was allowed to stay in that building from August through October, but had to get out because the building was being used for voting during an election.

The non-profit moved to another building in Kyle but now it has no storefront, and does not have enough money to lease a building. O’Donnell moved all the donated teaching supplies to four storage units in Buda.

O’Donnell has written letters to school districts, spoken to multiple city councils, and has even written Tesla C.E.O. Elon Musk to try and find a permanent, or even a temporary, space.

“We can’t keep this stuff in storage, we have to get this stuff out to teachers,” O’Donnell said.

A tight fit in the storage facility

The four storage units are completely filled with supplies like markers, school posters, and books. The non-profit also has things such as storage containers and classroom furniture.

Right now it is a tight fit for even 10 people to shop the inventory, and O’Donnell is afraid there won’t be enough room for teachers to look through all of the supplies and the non-profit won’t be able to sustain its level of service.

The first day it opened, The Teacher Reuse saw 135 people come to shop for teaching supplies.

“We can store things here but it’s impossible for teachers to come actually shop,” O’Donnell explained.

O’Donnell said the non-profit used to be in a 1,600-square-foot building in Hays CISD, but now with the amount of donations they have received, she expects the non-profit will need 3,000 square-feet of space.

O’Donnell continues to look for a space before August when teachers look to restock for the new school year. She is hoping to have a place in south Austin because it will be centrally-located for school districts in the area, but is looking all over central Texas for a space.

Success in the first year

The non-profit served 900 teachers from 29 school districts in its first year, according to O’Donnell.

Diana Feathers, a teacher with 26 years of experience, said the service provided by Teacher Reuse is important. She estimates she spends between $1,500 to $2,000 a year on teaching supplies.

“It helps out a lot of teachers regardless of status, or whatever, to get things they need,” Feathers said.

O’Donnell estimates the non-profit saved teachers $90,000 in just one year.

Feathers hopes the non-profit will find a place before the school year starts.

“Where you can easily shop and not have to go through a storage unit, I think so many teachers would benefit from it,” Feathers explained.