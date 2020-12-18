Llano ISD will end remote learning, bring all students back to campuses on Jan. 12, 2021

LLANO, Texas (KXAN) — When students who attend schools in the Llano Independent School District return from Christmas break next year, only a select few will be able to go to classes virtually because the superintendent announced he’s ending that practice.

Superintendent Mac Edwards wrote in a letter sent out Friday he is suspending remote learning at the beginning of the third nine-week grading period, so students will have to return to campuses on Jan. 12. He noted the last day for remote learning will be Friday.

“We look forward to a closer return to normalcy and want to reiterate that we strongly wish to

have your child back in our classrooms,” Edwards wrote.

However, he noted the district will make exceptions in three instances: when students receive a positive test result for COVID-19; when they’re told to quarantine by a health professional due to a close-contact exposure or those with a special circumstance.

“The students who require special medical needs will work with their student’s campus

administrators. These situations will be addressed on a case-by-case basis and will require a

doctor’s note in cases involving a medical issue,” Edwards said. “In addition, the students must meet certain online attendance and assignment completion requirements.”

The superintendent said campus administrators will contact the students learning remotely on Jan. 4 to talk about the steps needed to return to classes in person.

“After reviewing the data and discussing with our administration and school board,” Edwards said, “we are doing what we believe is in the best interest of all our students in Llano ISD.”

Llano ISD announced last month all of its students would revert back to learning remotely beginning on Nov. 17 after monitoring the local situation with COVID-19 infections. At that time, the district stated it “determined that it is in the best interest of our staff and students to shift all instruction on all campuses to a remote learning environment.”

This week Llano County shared it will no longer report contact tracing of COVID-19 cases to the public because leaders said they’re not getting complete details. However, that doesn’t mean contact tracing is not happening. County leaders told KXAN that the local health authority will reach out to residents who test positive for COVID-19 to do contact tracing and will report that information to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Currently there are 129 active cases of COVID-19 reported in Llano County. The county also lost six people so far due to complications from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.