LIST: School closings in Central Texas due to expected wintry weather, COVID-19

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — Some schools districts have made the decision to close ahead of possible wintry weather expected in the next couple of days. Others are also closing because of staff shortages due to COVID-19.

Here are the upcoming school closures that have been announced in the Central Texas area so far.

Granger ISD

In a letter, Granger Independent School District Superintendent Jeni Neatherlin said the school system will be closed Thursday and Friday. Drive-thru lunch will still be served from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

School will pick back up Monday.

Liberty Hill ISD

The Liberty Hill Independent School District will close Thursday and Friday due to “historic” staff shortages caused by COVID-19. The district hopes to resume normal operations Monday.

KXAN will continue to update this story as more school closures are announced.

