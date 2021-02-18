List: School campuses experiencing damage from winter storms in Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Like many Central Texans’ homes, school buildings in the area are experiencing damage due to multiple rounds of wintry weather.

Here’s a list of information from different school districts on how they’re handling these issues and whether campuses will be safe for students to return by Monday.

DRIPPING SPRINGS ISD: Staff are trying to reach buildings now to assess any damage. So far, they have noted some water damage to varying degrees at several campuses. Water has been shut off to those buildings.

EANES ISD: Power is out at several campuses with only a couple of leaks so far. Maintenance is monitoring, and the district has two staff members who will be conducting assessments when it is safe.

HAYS CISD: Five of 25 campuses have had pipe damage in limited areas. Crews are on-site making repairs. If a campus is still affected by Monday, they will send out information to parents.

LEANDER ISD: Continuing to assess buildings, but there are a few issues in some. Staff is waiting for the ice to melt so crews can better understand what needs to be done.

PFLUGERVILLE ISD: Essential staff will be reporting in-person to work on buildings. Multiple campuses have water damage, a couple of which are significant. Maintenance crews haven’t had the time to assess damages or start cleanups. Food will probably need to be disposed of and replaced. Some or all campuses may not be able to open Monday, and virtual learning would take place then.

ROUND ROCK ISD: Water intrusion issues reported at Deep Wood and England elementary schools. Further damage could be found once ice melts.