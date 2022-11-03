AUSTIN (KXAN) — Some schools in Central Texas are rescheduling their Friday football games due to a threat of severe weather.

The First Warning Weather team said the risk for severe weather is increasing for our area Friday evening and night, with damaging winds and tornadoes being the biggest concerns.

Cedar Creek

Varsity football against San Antonio Veterans Memorial Football will now take place Thursday at 7 p.m. at BISD Memorial Stadium, according to a post on Twitter.

Giddings

Varsity will play on Thursday, and the game time will stay the same, according to the district.

Hutto

The Hutto High varsity game against Weiss moved up to Thursday at 7 p.m. at Hutto Memorial Stadium. Senior Night activities will be moved up 30 minutes since the game time changed.

A full schedule of the game’s night was posted on Facebook, including when seniors will line up with parents.

Jarrell

Jarrell High’s game as well as Senior Night will take place Thursday. Senior recognition will be at 6:30 p.m., and the football game at Cougar Stadium will start at 7:30 p.m., the district said.

La Grange

The varsity game in Cuero was moved to Thursday at 7:30 p.m., according to a Twitter post.

Lehman

Lehman High School in Kyle said all of its football games have been moved up one day. The varsity team will play against Hays High School on Thursday.

Westlake

Westlake High School said its varsity football game against Johnson High School has been moved up to Thursday at 7 p.m. This will also be Senior Night for the Chaparrals.

The freshman games will take place Friday at 4:30 and 6 p.m.