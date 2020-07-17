LIST: How area school districts plan to start the 2020-21 school year

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — Schools districts in the area are modifying reopening plans due to COVID-19 and all of the state and health officials’ suggestions that come with it.

Here’s a list of school districts and their plans for starting the 2020-21 school year:

Austin ISD : They will begin classes August 18 and will be all online for three weeks.

: They will begin classes August 18 and will be all online for three weeks. Del Valle ISD : They’ll start school August 17 with online-only classes for at least six weeks, pending board approval Tuesday

: They’ll start school August 17 with online-only classes for at least six weeks, pending board approval Tuesday Eanes ISD : Classes will be held online only for the first three weeks of school.

: Classes will be held online only for the first three weeks of school. Georgetown ISD : The district will launch plans for parents to choose on-campus or remote learning for students on July 21.

: The district will launch plans for parents to choose on-campus or remote learning for students on July 21. Hays CISD : The administration says they’ll have a plan out Monday, and they’re “considering all options that would allow us to delay the start of in-person school as long as possible.”

: The administration says they’ll have a plan out Monday, and they’re “considering all options that would allow us to delay the start of in-person school as long as possible.” Leander ISD : Online classes for the first three weeks, with more in-person options after that.

: Online classes for the first three weeks, with more in-person options after that. Manor ISD : No decision has been made yet.

: No decision has been made yet. Round Rock ISD : School will begin August 20 and will be online only for three weeks. The district says they’ll offer on-campus classes starting September 10, but will also continue online classes for families that choose that option.

: School will begin August 20 and will be online only for three weeks. The district says they’ll offer on-campus classes starting September 10, but will also continue online classes for families that choose that option. IDEA Public Schools : School begins August 11, and all classes will be done online.

: School begins August 11, and all classes will be done online. KIPP Charter Schools: Parents can choose either 100% online or 100% on-campus classes, and they have a deadline of July 22 to pick. If parents don’t make a decision, their kids will automatically be enrolled in online classes. KIPP says it will loan technology to students who don’t have it for the entire year.

The Texas Education Agency announced more guidance Friday on how to approach the beginning of the school year during the COVID-19 pandemic. That includes allowing schools to have a four-week virtual transition period, and up to eight weeks of remote learning with school board approval.

We will update this list as more information becomes available.