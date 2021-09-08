LIST: Central Texas schools impacted by COVID-19 closures, quarantines

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the coronavirus spreads in Texas public schools, KXAN is keeping track of which local districts, classrooms and grades are affected by closures and quarantines.

As of Tuesday, September 7, nearly 52,000 students in public schools across the state have tested positive for COVID-19 this school year, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

It’s not just students that are impacted either. More than 13,000 staff members have also tested positive for the virus, as of Tuesday, September 7, the state reports.

Below is a breakdown of school system closures in Central Texas that have happened so far during the 2021-22 school year.

Burnet CISD

All district campuses to close for two days (September 7-8).

Hays CISD

As of September 7, the district has listed at least 11 closures at seven different schools since the school year began. For four closures, the first day back in class will be either September 13 or 14. Here’s a list of schools that have had affected classrooms or grades:

Tobias Elementary

Chapa Middle School

Negley Elementary

Carpenter Hill Elementary

Buda Elementary

Tom Green Elementary

Elm Grove Elementary

The district keeps this list updated every five minutes.

Lago Vista ISD

Lago Vista High School: All high school students to shift to remote learning from Wednesday, September 8 through Friday, September 10.

Leander ISD

Canyon Ridge Middle School: All sixth-graders moved to remote learning for 10 days starting September 3.

Danielson Middle School: All sixth graders sent home for remote learning for 10 days starting August 30. Students set to return September 10.

Wiley Middle School: All sixth-graders moved to remote learning for 10 days starting September 3.

Liberty Hill ISD

Bill Burden Elementary School: Three classrooms closed temporarily at this school.

Liberty Hill Middle School: All eighth-graders moved to remote learning through September 10.

Lockhart ISD

As of September 5, 781 students in the district are quarantining. Four classes and a student program are closed temporarily and more closures are expected.

Round Rock ISD

Brushy Creek Elementary: One classroom closed until Tuesday, Sept. 14. Students will move to remote learning.

Caldwell Heights Elementary: One classroom closed for 10 days starting Thursday, Aug. 26. Students will be offered remote learning.

Fern Bluff Elementary: Two classrooms closed for 10 days starting Thursday, Aug. 26. Students will be offered remote learning.