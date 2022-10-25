CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — Some school districts in the area are delaying classes Tuesday morning after severe storms on Monday night caused continued power outages.

Here’s a breakdown of each district.

Jarrell ISD: Two-hour delay

The district said it’s still experiencing power outages at several campuses as well as its central office. Strong winds and downed power lines are still a concern for the school district Tuesday.

School and bus times will run two hours later than normal, according to a post on Twitter.

In an update, Jarrell ISD said buses cannot drive along County Road 239 near 487 due to downed trees. Buses assigned to the Cool Water subdivision area are also delayed because of downed power lines and poles on the east side of County Road 332 near County Road 314.

Marble Falls ISD: Two-hour delay

The district only issued a two-hour delay for some campuses: Marble Falls Elementary, Marble Falls Middle and Falls Career High School/EPIC.

Bus pickup times and school openings will be delayed two hours, according to a Twitter post.

This list will be updated if more districts issue delays.