LIST: Central Texas school districts’ COVID-19 safety protocols for 2021-22

This list was last updated July 20, 2021.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As summer winds down for kids in Texas, many schools are planning out COVID-19 safety protocols, as children under the age of 12 are not eligible to get vaccinated yet.

Rising COVID-19 cases and new variants have spurred concerns of transmission to children, and as a result, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is encouraging unvaccinated children older than two years old to mask up.

The CDC is also recommending a physical distance of three feet between students in classrooms.

Here’s a running list of the current plans for some school districts in Central Texas. It is important to note these are subject to change.

Austin ISD

Back-to-school plans and protocols will be announced Thursday, July 22. The Austin Independent School District has said in the past it plans to host students in person when school starts Aug. 17. AISD leaders also strongly encourage wearing a mask if you or your child hasn’t been vaccinated yet.

Bastrop ISD

District leaders will be presenting the main points to their back-to-school plan Tuesday, July 20 at a board meeting. The full plan will be posted the next day.

Eanes ISD

As of July 19, the Eanes Independent School District told KXAN it is planning to return to pre-pandemic operations, which means no virtual learning and no mask requirements. But students or staff can wear a mask if they want, and masks will be available for those who choose to.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19 in classrooms, Eanes ISD said it will continue cleaning and sanitizing. They will not be asking students, staff or visitors to show proof of vaccination.

Hays CISD

The Hays Consolidated Independent School District said it will finalize plans the first week of August. Leaders said they do plan to have everyone return to in-person learning, and masks will be encouraged but not required for those who are unvaccinated. Additionally, sanitization practices will continue.

Leander ISD

The Leander Independent School District has split its safety protocols into two categories: green and red. Based on COVID-19 data in the community and state, the district will adjust its protocols from green to red if cases are surging. Green represents looser restrictions — masks will be optional for staff and students. Under red protocols, masks will be recommended.

For physical distancing under green protocols, students will be able to move between classrooms and teachers. Under red protocols, three to six feet of distancing will be required between students and staff, cohorting will be implemented, all desks will face one direction and signs will designate where students will line up.

If a staff or student tests positive, they will have to isolate for 10 days starting from when symptoms occur, regardless of whether the district is under red or green protocols. They can return once not having a fever for 24 hours without medication, and other symptoms have subsided.

Under both green and red protocols, contact tracing will be done by the local health department.

You can find more details from Leander ISD online.

Pflugerville ISD

The Pflugerville Independent School District released a full protocol plan for the 2021-22 school year on its website.

According to the plan, masks and face coverings will be determined by how active COVID-19 is within the community. District leaders will use state and local data to gauge this and dispatch the appropriate protective measures as needed.

Students and staff who have COVID-19-like symptoms or test positive for the virus will be required to isolate for 10 days, be fever-free for an entire day without medication and have their symptoms subside before coming back to campus. Students and staff who come into close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 will be asked to quarantine for two weeks. People who are vaccinated will not need to quarantine, the plan says.

Students will have a seating plan in the cafeteria to account for social distancing. Hand sanitizer and disinfecting products will be readily available in classrooms as well.

If needed, Pflugerville ISD will make the decision to shut down a campus based on guidance from the Texas Education Agency and state health department. The decision to quarantine a classroom or group of people due to positive tests will be made on a case-by-case basis, taking into consideration guidance from the CDC, TEA, Austin Public Health and the state health department, the plan says.

Read about more protocols from Pflugerville ISD online here.