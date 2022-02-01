LIST: Central Texas school closures due to wintry weather

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — As a winter storm is expected to move into the Central Texas area later this week, school districts across the area are issuing delays and closures.

The ice storm is looking more likely to begin before dawn Thursday morning and continue through the day.

School closures

Hutto ISD: Hutto ISD said it will close on Thursday due to winter weather advisories that “may result in ice on the roadways, making travel unsafe.” The district will announce a decision about holding classes on Friday by Thursday afternoon.