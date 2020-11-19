Liberty Hill Jr. High moves remote, on-campus instruction to resume after Thanksgiving break

LIBERTY HILL, Texas (KXAN) — Due to a jump in COVID-19 cases at Liberty Hill Jr. High School, the Liberty Hill Independent School District announced the school’s students have moved to online learning this week.

The district reports 13 positive cases on campus, with more than 200 people in quarantine, according to a website announcement.

Remote instruction for all students at the school started Tuesday and will go through Friday. On-campus instruction will start back up after Thanksgiving break on Monday, Nov. 30, the district said.

Liberty Hill Jr. High staff will still work from campus but will stay isolated in their rooms. Additional sanitization and disinfecting of the campus was done on Monday, Liberty Hill ISD said.

The district made it clear the school’s shut down doesn’t affect any other school campuses, and leaders will keep families updated.

“Your student’s health and safety is our top priority, and we appreciate your understanding as we are all working with the best intentions. This is not a decision that comes lightly, nor is it ideal for anyone, but is necessary to maintain the safety of our students, staff and families,” said the announcement from Superintendent Steve Snell.

Click here to learn more about Liberty Hill Jr. High’s remote learning this week.

Liberty Hill ISD isn’t the first Central Texas district to temporarily shut down campuses due to the coronavirus.

On Thursday, the Austin Independent School District reopened Austin High School after it was closed for three days. The Manor Independent School District has temporarily closed a few elementary schools, starting with Manor Elementary Early Learning Center in October. And two Del Valle Independent School District campuses closed earlier this month.