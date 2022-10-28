LIBERTY HILL, Texas (KXAN) — Due to a threat of severe weather Friday morning, the Liberty Hill Independent School District pushed back the start of classes two hours.

“Liberty Hill ISD will have a 2-hour delayed start tomorrow, Friday, October 28th, due to the predicted inclement weather and road conditions that could impact public safety,” the district said in a statement.

Here are the new start times for Friday:

Elementary school: 9:40 a.m.

Middle school: 10:15 a.m.

High school: 10:50 a.m.

Liberty Hill ISD said buses will run two hours late because of the delay. Morning Panther Care will be closed, and all before-school activities are canceled. The district said campuses will provide a modified breakfast.

“Although this risk is low, we would rather let the storms pass through before bringing students and staff to the schools,” the district continued.

Liberty Hill ISD said it will keep parents updated on social media.

This article will be updated if more school districts decide to delay classes.